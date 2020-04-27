Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson team for quarantine special song

American actor Adam Sandler and comedian Pete Davidson are expressing themselves through song, with the help of another '90s comic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:12 IST
Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson team for quarantine special song
Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Adam Sandler and comedian Pete Davidson are expressing themselves through song, with the help of another '90s comic. According to Fox News, the two appeared in the latest at-home episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' where they performed a song called 'Stuck in the House.'

The song kicked off with the 26-year-old comedian singing. He sang, "I'm stuck and I'm bored, got nothing to do. I miss my friends, they miss me too. Sick of watching shows and talking on Zoom." He continued, saying he's hiding from his mom and growing tired of the same routine. He joked,"Grow a 'stache, shave your head, work out, that's for b**ches."

Davidson also added references to hand sanitizer leaving his hands chapped in the song. The comedian sang, "Stuck with my fam, I can't get out. For, like, two months, been on my couch. Running out of things to talk about. It's quarantine at my house." Then, the 53-year-old actor Sandler appeared, singing into a microphone. Sandler sang as he wore white underwear over his head, covering his nose and mouth, "I'm done with selfies so don't even ask. Staying in the house in an underwear mask. Only pet my dog with a baseball mitt, baking my own bread and it tastes like s**t."

The 'Murder Mystery' star joked about being too scared to seek medical attention for injuries and "using both sides of my toilet paper." Sandler sang, "Wife tried to kiss me and I straight-up denied her. I miss the NBA and I miss Rob Schneider."

The scene then cut to actor and comedian Schneider, knocking on Sandler's door. Schneider shouted through the door, reciting his iconic line from several films he's done with Sandler,"You can do it!"

Sandler shouted back: "No!" Schneider yelled, "Say it, man, Come on!"

Returning to the song, Sandler sang: "Have the GrubHub guy leave the food on the street. I'm so f**king bored I'm doing songs with Pete." Sandler, his wife and daughters then concluded the video by holding up signs that read, "Thank you first responders" and, "We love you." (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soren to PM: Extend central support in bringing students, migrants back home

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging central support in bringing back students and migrants from the state stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-triggered lock...

Panama's Copa Airlines warns it may lack the cash to keep operations afloat

Panamas Copa Airlines said on Monday it may not have enough liquidity to survive the coronavirus crisis despite cutting costs, becoming the second major Latin American airline to suggest that it may cease to exist due to the outbreak.Even a...

New York Governor Cuomo to extend stay-at-home order in some parts of state

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday his stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond May 15 in many parts of the state, but that restrictions could be relaxed in some parts if they have sufficient hospital capacity and meet o...

New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks

Scientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months as they cautiously look to reopen the largely shutt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020