Amoeba Music's outlet in iconic Sunset Boulevard location will not reopen

Owing to the coronavirus crisis, the famed record store -- Amoeba Music - has permanently closed its doors at the iconic Sunset Boulevard location. The iconic Indie record shop made the announcement on Monday on social media.

Amoeba announced that the famed Los Angeles retail outlet would not be reopening at its original location, where it has made its place since 2001. Instead, all the efforts are put forth to focus on opening the store at its new space on Hollywood Boulevard, where it is slated to open in the fall.

"This is heartbreaking for us," read a statement posted on the Amoeba official Twitter handle. "We never envisioned not being able to give the store the send-off it deserves, to give you all a chance to say goodbye," read the statement.

In the statement, they also mentioned about the many plans they had on mind to celebrate the history "at 6400 Sunset" "But we are facing too many mitigating circumstances that simply won't allow for it," the statement further read.

Even if the go-ahead signal was given, the statement further stressed that reopening would place staff and customers of the store, which sees over a million visitors a year, at risk of contracting coronavirus. (ANI)