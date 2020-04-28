Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz legend Charlie Parker’s LA story to be told in graphic novel

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:51 IST
Jazz legend Charlie Parker’s LA story to be told in graphic novel

To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of jazz giant Charlie Parker, Z2 comics and the estate of the saxophonist have announced the first-ever graphic novel on him, “Chasin’ the Bird: Charlie Parker in California”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Z2 comics is collaborating with jazz scholar and cartoonist Dave Chisholm to tell the real-life story of Parker's time in Los Angeles.

The book is named after Parker’s 1947 standard. It will start with Parker, famously known as Bird, and trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, bringing the tunes of East Coast’s bebop jazz to LA in late 1945.

Parker stayed in California for two years, and the time saw him go through numerous personal hardships and professional highpoints, including both being admitted to a mental hospital for six months and recording some of his most pathbreaking work. "I am so thrilled and incredibly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to write and draw ‘Chasin' the Bird’. My creative and professional life has basically consisted of a steady ping-pong between two obsessions of mine: music and comics. “Needless to say, I've had the time of my life writing and drawing this book, which has turned into an incredibly personal and meaningful project. I am beyond excited to share this with the world and help spread the word about Bird's wonderful music,” Chisholm said in a statement. “Chasin' the Bird: Charlie Parker in California” will come out in September, shortly after the centenary of Bird's birthday on August 29.

"Charlie Parker is one of the most well-known figures in jazz, and to publish a chapter of his tragically short life story in comics is an honour. "Jazz has always been a perfect complement to comic books, and certainly an inspiration to some of our greats as well. Robert Crumb would be proud,” Z2 publisher Josh Frankel said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

German economy to contract by 6.6% in 2020 - Ifo

German economic institute Ifo on Tuesday said it expected the economy to contract by 6.6 in 2020 year-on-year due to the coronavirus pandemic.It said Europes largest economy shrank by 1.9 in the first three months of 2020 and is expecting a...

Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into spate of killings in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that 100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April and demanded a thorough probe in the cases as well as into the merciless killing of two prie...

India's rating could come under pressure if fiscal outlook deteriorates: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said Indias sovereign rating could come under pressure if there is further deterioration in fiscal outlook as a result of lower growth or fiscal easing. It said that given the extended lockdown, India is likely to a...

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020