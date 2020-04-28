Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor to auction his guitar for COVID-19 relief fund

Slipknot’s lead vocalist Corey Taylor is auctioning his 13 guitars to raise money for coronavirus response efforts. The auction features a mix of electric, bass and acoustic guitars taken from his personal collection.

All items have been signed by the 46-year-old musician and come with a letter of authenticity. “Bid on 13 used and signed guitars I'm auctioning off to benefit @DirectRelief's COVID-19 efforts. Every guitar comes with a case and COA. Let’s help @DirectRelief provide PPE and essentials to healthcare workers,” Taylor tweeted. The money raised from the sale of the instruments will go directly to Direct Relief, a not-for-profit charity that provides global financial relief to people affected by disease, poverty and natural disaster. The sale is live now on eBay and will run through May 7.