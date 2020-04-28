Left Menu
Katrina Kaif turns chef yet again!

As the lockdown has left minimal options of restaurant made delicacies for the foodie souls, many of them including Bollywood celebrities have turned chefs for cooking their own scrumptious meals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:47 IST
Actor Katrina Kaif (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the lockdown has left minimal options of restaurant made delicacies for the foodie souls, many of them including Bollywood celebrities have turned chefs for cooking their own scrumptious meals. Actor Katrina Kaif who cooked pancakes with her sister in her kitchen earlier this month has once again tried a hands at cooking.

The 'Bharat' actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to post a video of herself chopping the ingredients of her meal. In the video, Kaif could not help but smile as she looks at the camera.

Unlike the last time, Kaif is not seen wearing cooking gear in the latest video. She is rather seen dressed in a comfy dungaree paired with a white top. The 36-year-old actor has been spending her time during the lockdown by doing household chores like cleaning, cooking, and washing utensils. (ANI)

