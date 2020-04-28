K-pop band BTS cancels world tour over coronavirus concerns

The famous South Korean pop band BTS on Tuesday called off its world tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The management of the band confirmed the cancellation of their world tour to Variety magazine.

This comes weeks after the seven-membered-troupe cancelled their 'Map of the soul' tour and Seoul concert due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place," Variety quoted Big Hit Entertainment as saying.

"Moreover it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule," the statement further read. New details of the tour schedule is expected to be soon revealed by the band. (ANI)