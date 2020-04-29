Left Menu
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are expecting their first child

Fashion model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 09:55 IST
Fashion model Gigi Hadid with boyfriend-singer Zayn Malik . Image Credit: ANI

Fashion model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. The news of the 'Victoria's Secret' model's pregnancy was reported by TMZ.

"Gigi is 20 weeks along, and both their families are happy" the publication quoted the family sources for the couple as saying. The model who rang in her 25th birthday on April 23, took to social media to share multiple pictures from the celebration.

As reported by E! News, the couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018. However, Gigi and former 'One Direction' member came back together just before the December break and the singer reached out to Gigi last month and she seemed to be giving him another chance. (ANI)

