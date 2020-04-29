Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 effect: Only streamed films to be eligible for Oscars 2021 for the first time

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:29 IST
COVID-19 effect: Only streamed films to be eligible for Oscars 2021 for the first time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will allow only films streamed online for the forthcoming Oscars in the wake of the industry-wide shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers of the annual awards made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that the COVID-19 outbreak had forced the Academy to make the "temporary exception" due to the shutdown of theatres.

Earlier, the Academy required that a film be shown in a commercial motion picture theatre in Los Angeles County for a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days, during which period screenings must occur at least three times daily. "The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater. Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules. "The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognize the importance of their work being seen and also celebrated, especially now, when audiences appreciate movies more than ever," said Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

For the 93rd awards ceremony only, the films that had a planned theatrical release but are initially made available on commercial streaming or video-on-demand (VOD) service may qualify in the best picture, general entry, and specialty categories. The film must be made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member-only streaming site within 60 days of its streaming or VOD release.

When theatres reopen as per the government guidelines and on a date to be set by the Academy, this rules exemption will no longer apply. "All films released thereafter will be expected to comply with the standard Academy theatrical qualifying requirements," according to the press release. To ease the theatrical exhibition requirements when theatres reopen, the organizers will also expand the number of qualifying theatres beyond Los Angeles County, including venues like New York City, Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta. The Board of Governors also announced that they will be merging the two sound categories -- mixing and editing -- into one award.

The 93rd Oscars telecast will air February 28, 2021, on ABC.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed in Rishkhor area, Kabul suicide attack

At least three civilians were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide attack close to the gate of the special operations unit in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Commandos Special Unit said. The attack took place ...

CBSE exams should be canceled; Students to be promoted on internal assessment basis: Sisodia

CBSE exams should be canceled students of class 10th and 12th should be promoted on the basis of internal exams and assessment. The syllabus for next year should be curtailed by 30 percent.Related exams like those of JEE should also be hel...

Scientists use AI to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have used artificial intelligence AI to identify an underlying genomic signature for 29 different DNA sequences of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, providing an important tool for vacci...

Cong accuses govt of weakening banking architecture

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the issue of bad loans, accusing it of weakening the entire banking architecture fiscally and imprudently in the name of cleaning the system. The party was responding to Finance Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020