Karen Gillan to lead sci-fi film 'Dual'

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Karen Gillan is set to headline the cast of the sci-fi thriller "Dual". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, Martha Kelly and Jesse Eisenberg are also part of the film.

The story follows a terminally-ill woman (Gillan) who opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone (also played by Gillan) decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. The film will reunite Eisenberg with director Riley Stearns after 2019's "The Art of Self Defense", who is set to helm the film. Stearns has also penned the script and will produce the movie alongside XYZ Films.

The project is hoping to shoot this summer.