Left Menu
Development News Edition

'RIP Raj, Yours Only, Meeta': 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar condoles Irrfan's demise

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note for his 'Hindi Medium' co-star Irrfan Khan who breathed his last today at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:27 IST
'RIP Raj, Yours Only, Meeta': 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar condoles Irrfan's demise
Pakistani actor Saba Qamar with late actor Irrfan Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note for his 'Hindi Medium' co-star Irrfan Khan who breathed his last today at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Qamar, who portrayed the role of Irrfan's wife in the film, took to Instagram to condole the death of the critically acclaimed actor.

The 36-year-old posted two pictures of herself with the departed actor and penned down a long note in his remembrance. "Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can't absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium," she wrote in the caption.

Qamar went on in the post and said that she learnt a lot from the versatile actor and left the note undersigned by the name of the character she portrayed opposite him in the film 'Hindi Medium.' "You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Raj, Yours Only, Meeta," she further wrote.

The two actors shared screen space in blockbuster hit 'Hindi Medium,' a second installment of which released recently. 'Angrezi Medium' was the second installment of the film and was also Irrfan's last. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox,' 'Life of Pi' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC hands two-year ban to Deepak Agarwal for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council ICC on Wednesday banned Deepak Agarwal, one of the team owners of the Sindhis franchise in the 2018 T10 league, for two years for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Six months of the ban has been suspe...

Dr Harsh Vardhan appreciates Lions Club's contribution in fight against COVID-19

I value Lions Club members having made an appreciable contribution in our fight against COVID-19, especially through PM CARES contribution, equipment, sanitizers food, PPE kits and N95 masks etc. for hospitals, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minis...

Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star

Always the actor, never the star, Irrfan Khan shone bright in a cinematic universe that unspooled from the Hindi film industry across the seas to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as The...

Ayushmann, Vicky, Varun, Kartik - the new age actors condole demise of Irrfan Khan

Several new-age Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020