'RIP Raj, Yours Only, Meeta': 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar condoles Irrfan's demise

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note for his 'Hindi Medium' co-star Irrfan Khan who breathed his last today at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Qamar, who portrayed the role of Irrfan's wife in the film, took to Instagram to condole the death of the critically acclaimed actor.

The 36-year-old posted two pictures of herself with the departed actor and penned down a long note in his remembrance. "Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can't absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium," she wrote in the caption.

Qamar went on in the post and said that she learnt a lot from the versatile actor and left the note undersigned by the name of the character she portrayed opposite him in the film 'Hindi Medium.' "You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Raj, Yours Only, Meeta," she further wrote.

The two actors shared screen space in blockbuster hit 'Hindi Medium,' a second installment of which released recently. 'Angrezi Medium' was the second installment of the film and was also Irrfan's last. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox,' 'Life of Pi' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)