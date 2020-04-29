Left Menu
Nicole Kidman unveils her loving nickname for husband Keith Urban

Australian-American actor Nicole Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006 and has developed a nickname for him that she said suits his personality.

29-04-2020
Nicole Kidman unveils her loving nickname for husband Keith Urban
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian-American actor Nicole Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006 and has developed a nickname for him that she said suits his personality. According to Fox News, the 52-year-old star in an interview with 'WSJ. Magazine' revealed that she calls Urban, "mellow muso."

In Australia, Muso is a term meaning musician, Kidman said the name describes him well, per Entertainment Tonight. The 'Big Little Lies' star said that, "He's pretty much the flip side of neurotic," later noting that her husband is the first person she'd call during an emergency.

Kidman and Urban welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and then their second daughter, Faith Margaret, in 2010. The 'Bombshell' star said her family is her priority and will "pass on films" if the timing is wrong. Kidman frequently chooses projects that shoot on the East Coast and during the summer when the kids aren't in school.

She explained that the couple has a system worked out to keep the family together. Kidman said, "When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally, it will become imbalanced, and we will change it." "We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us," the 'Aquaman' star added. (ANI)

