Rishi Kapoor admitted to hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:48 IST
Rishi Kapoor admitted to hospital
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is not keeping well and has been admitted to a city hospital here, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said. The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problems, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir told PTI. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalized twice due to his health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after. Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, hasn't posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2. The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern" , also featuring Deepika Padukone.

