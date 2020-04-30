Left Menu
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran bids farewell to 'legend' Rishi Kapoor

As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday took to social media to express grief on the demise of 'legend' Rishi Kapoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:37 IST
Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Twitter handle) . Image Credit: ANI

As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday took to social media to express grief on the demise of 'legend' Rishi Kapoor. The south Indian actor, director, and producer took to Twitter and wrote: "This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace [?]#RishiKapoor sir."

The 37-year-old star who had shared screen space with the veteran actor in 2013 drama-thriller 'Aurangzeb,' also recalled his conversations with the late star. "Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can't call me by name as I shared it with his grandfather."

He wrapped up the post by saying: "Farewell legend. We will miss you!" Rishi Kapoor passed away at 8:45 am IST at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said in a statement. He was admitted to the facility on Wednesday.

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old. In September 2019, Rishi and his wife Neetu returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. (ANI)

