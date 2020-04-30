Left Menu
Development News Edition

His departure is a very big loss: Hema Malini expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor's demise

Veteran actor Hema Malini expressed grief over the demise of senior actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday at an age of 67.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:44 IST
His departure is a very big loss: Hema Malini expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor's demise
Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Hema Malini expressed grief over the demise of senior actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday at an age of 67. "I am deeply saddened. I woke up and got the news and I was shocked because we thought that Rishi Kapoor is recovering. His departure is a very big loss," the Dream Girl told ANI.

Hema and Rishi Kapoor worked together in some hit film in late 70s and 80s, like Ek Chadar Maili Si, Naseeb. Malini further said that the late actor seemed better in health and spirits when she met him last time at a party and the news of his demise shocking to her.

"I met him last at the recent Diwali party which was held at Amit ji's (Amitabh Bachchan) house. I was very happy to see him because he seemed better and looked nice. I am shocked that after receiving this sudden news of his demise, how could this happen," she said. "Rishi Kapoor leaving us during the times of corona is very saddening. Another star from our industry Irrfan Khan left us yesterday and today Rishi Ji has left. I feel our Bollywood is undergoing dark times," she added.

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan announced the demise of the 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor, with whom he worked in some blockbusters of Hindi film industry, like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Naseeb, Kabhi Kabhie. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shahlon Silk Industries to manufacture fabric for PPE in fight against Covid-19

South India Textile Research Association approved manufacturing of fabric for PPE Mumbai, April 30, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man-made Fibre and Fabric in India, has received ce...

Raj: Mother, uncle held for ‘honour killing’ of 16-yr-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated, burnt and buried in a village in Pali district of Rajasthan by her mother and uncle in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday. The charred body of the girl was exhumed an...

US in talks with India, other 'friends' to restructure global supply chains: Pompeo

The US is in talks with its friends, including India, for restructuring the global supply chains, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, as he praised New Delhi for lifting the export ban on critical medical supplies to combat the global ...

Bridge, groom return in ambulance by posing as patients

Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on ThursdayThe groom, bride and their seven family memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020