Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi': Rishi's two-time co-actor Taapsee shares emotional tribute

Rishi Kapoor's 'Mulk' co-actor Taapsee Pannu shared a heart-touching picture with him on Thursday and paid her tributes on his demise with emotional anecdotes about the veteran.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:15 IST
'Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi': Rishi's two-time co-actor Taapsee shares emotional tribute
Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rishi Kapoor's 'Mulk' co-actor Taapsee Pannu shared a heart-touching picture with him on Thursday and paid her tributes on his demise with emotional anecdotes about the veteran. The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture capturing a memorable where she is seen hugging Rishi Kapoor as both smile. The photo was taken during the shooting of the 2018 movie 'Mulk' in which Taapsee essayed the role of Rishi's daughter-in-law.

"My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being 'brutally' honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I'm sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face," she wrote. Taapsee also shared screen space with the late star in 2013 comedy-drama 'Chashme Baddoor'.

Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. Son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

A case has been registered against 57 migrants labourers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official sai...

Covid-19 lockdown a blow to Uttarakhand's tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors. Tourism in Uttarakhand has been dealt a blow with scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as there ...

Strongly oppose Guv's decision to give charge of Bodoland Territorial Area districts to Principal Secretary of Assam: Bodoland People's Front

Bodoland Peoples Front BPF President Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday said he strongly opposed the decision of the Governor giving charge of Bodoland Territorial Area districts to the Principal Secretary of Assam. A petition has also been filed...

Death of Indian industrialist in UAE a case of suicide, confirms police

The death of a Dubai-based Indian industrialist, who died after falling from a high-rise building last week, was a case of suicide over financial problems, police confirmed after an investigation, according to a media report. Joy Arakkal, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020