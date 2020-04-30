Oscars allows movies from streaming platforms to be nominated amid coronavirus

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said it will temporarily consider movies on commercial streaming platforms for Oscars eligibility this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news report by Premium Times.

Earlier Oscar was only considering films made by streaming services like Netflix and Amazon but only if they have also had a cinema release.

The Oscars board of governors took this decision on April 28. According to a statement on its website, the governors said they approved the Oscars rule changes in a virtual meeting.

The governors said how coronavirus has closed theatres across the country and specifically in Los Angeles County, where movies had been required to be shown to qualify.

The board also announced rules changes in the Sound, Music, and International Feature Film categories.

For the first time, film submissions will be made available through the Academy Screening Room streaming platform to those members who opt-in.

To be eligible, the films must be made available to the Academy Screening Room, the member-only streaming site, within 60 days of streaming or VOD release, as well as meeting all other eligibility requirements.

Those film festivals that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may provide films online through either a transactional paywall or password-protected entry.

"With these provisions, films will be expected to comply with all other eligibility requirements for the 93rd Academy Awards," their statement read.