Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on demise of his 'Aurangzeb' co-star Rishi Kapoor

Remembering ace actor Rishi Kapoor, whom he grew up admiring, actor Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to the star who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:41 IST
Arjun Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 34-year-old star took to Instagram and penned an emotional note along with a picture with Rishi from their 2013 film 'Aurangzeb'. The picture showcases Rishi holding Arjun's shoulders, while the late star smiles looking at him. Pointing out the way Rishi showed warmth and love, the 'Panipat' star wrote, "He was my friends father, my co actor, a talent who's work I grew up watching & admiring.... but what separates him from everyone else was one thing... Chintoo uncle had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love. It was different from anyone else. " Reminiscing his first shot on the sets of 'Aurangzeb' with Rishi, and how the late star called Arjun's father to appreciate his acting skills. He wrote, "I remember the first day I shot with him for Aurangzeb in Gurgaon. Despite being nervous we managed to go thru day one without any hiccups. I was relieved that I didn't screw up in front of him & went back to the hotel. I got a call from my father later that night saying Chintoo uncle had called him spoken to him about working with me, he told my dad something that meant the world to me "Boney tu tension matt le apna baccha acha actor hai yehi rahega acha kaam karega" to me that was love, acceptance & recognition of the highest order." Concluding the note with memories they created in New York. He wrote, "Love you Chintoo uncle thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima's sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever. Cheers." Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old actor. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

