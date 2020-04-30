Left Menu
I remember him as mad, angry and lovable man: Karan Malhotra on Rishi Kapoor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:38 IST
I remember him as mad, angry and lovable man: Karan Malhotra on Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra, who is often credited for exploring the dark side of Rishi Kapoor's personality with his "Agneepath" remake, says off the screen, the veteran actor came across as a "mad, angry and lovable" man. Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer, featured in the 2010 movie as Rauf Lala opposite Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt.

"I remember him as a mad, angry and lovable man. He was full of energy, madness and antics. He was a bully and he would like to be bullied because of the personality he had. He would just make you fall in love with him by just being himself," Karan told PTI. Karan said the veteran actor was a close friend of his father, producer Ravi Malhotra, and the two collaborated on a number films.

For many, Kapoor was a temperamental actor but Karan said he never took offence due to his nature. He recalled how once Kapoor called him and started scolding him for something he didn't like about his next film, "Shamshera" with Ranbir Kapoor. "Even when he felt I was doing something wrong in 'Shamshera', he would shout at me and would say, 'Are you mad?' But that is the right he had.

"If people know him and understand him well, they would know that in Rishi Kapoor's scolding and bullying, there was so much concern and love behind it. I'm sure a lot of people didn't know about this." Karan revealed he was going to collaborate with Kapoor for another film but things didn't materialise. "We were going to do a film together and unfortunately that film didn't take off. He was on board. It was a beautiful character. It was a complete contrast to what it was in 'Agnepath'. But that will not happen now and I don't think anyone else can do that part anymore," Karan said.

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

