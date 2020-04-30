Left Menu
'Have a safe journey you both': Karisma Kapoor bids adieu to Rishi, Irrfan

Sharing a short clip from the film 'D-Day' featuring the two departed actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Kapoor's star niece Karisma said her final goodbye to the actors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:58 IST
A still from film 'D-Day' featuring actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a short clip from the film 'D-Day' featuring the two departed actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Kapoor's star niece Karisma said her final goodbye to the actors. Karisma took to Instagram to share the video which signified the departure of the two stars, both of whom fought cancer until finally passing away.

The clip from the film 'D-Day' featured both the Khan and Kapoor who are seen traveling in a car. "Have a safe journey you both. We will forever celebrate you," the text on the video read.

The two actors passed away within a span of 24 hours. Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday morning while Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning. The last rites of Rishi Kapoor were performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai earlier today. Irrfan Khan's last rites were performed on Wednesday at Versova cemetery. (ANI)

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

