Left Menu
Development News Edition

For past 2 years I've known him as cinema lover, storyteller, and a father: Alia's heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor

Sharing two priceless throwback picture of the late actor, Alia Bhatt on Thursday penned down a heartfelt note for her 'Kapoor & Sons' co-star Rishi Kapoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:35 IST
For past 2 years I've known him as cinema lover, storyteller, and a father: Alia's heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor
Throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing two priceless throwback picture of the late actor, Alia Bhatt on Thursday penned down a heartfelt note for her 'Kapoor & Sons' co-star Rishi Kapoor. Bhatt who is also a close friend of the late actor's star son Ranbir Kapoor took to Instagram to share the note and also a childhood picture of Ranbir with his father Rishi.

"What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life," Bhatt wrote in the letter. "For past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father," she added.

The 27-year-old actor further went on in the note and thanked the universe for giving her the opportunity to meet him. "In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish. I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him," Bhatt wrote in the letter.

"Today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you," the letter further read. Recalling the younger days of the departed actor, Alia also posted two pictures of him.

One picture featured Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor and the other adorable one was a childhood picture of Alia's friend Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Andy Dalton leaps Cam Newton as favorite to join Patriots

Andy Dalton leapfrogged Cam Newton on Thursday at some sportsbooks as the veteran quarterback favored to joined the quarterback competition in New England. Shortly after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, Daltons odds of starting for...

Maharashtra surpasses 10,000-mark of COVID-19 cases

A total of 583 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10498. 583 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today the total number of cases stands at 10498, ...

Trains must be allowed to operate for hassle-free movement of migrants: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Centre to allow the Indian Railways to operate trains for hassle-free transport of migrant workers to their home states. Welcoming the Centres decision on allowing movement of migrant work...

Park right of the jet and enjoy the movie: lockdown cinema at empty airport

A cargo airplane took off from Vilnius airport on Thursday, while just a few hundred meters away people watched a movie from their cars at a makeshift drive-in cinema on the airport tarmac.Occupants of the some 160 vehicles were under stric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020