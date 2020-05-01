Ashlee Simpson, husband Evan Ross to welcome second child together

Singer Ashlee Simpson and her actor husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together. The singer announced her pregnancy on Instagram. "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Simpson captioned a picture of herself and Ross happily holding up a positive pregnancy test. She also acknowledged that being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic can be stressful

“During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future,” she added. The baby will join the couple’s four-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and Simpson's son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, 11-year-old Bronx Wentz.