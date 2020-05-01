Carrie Coon boards HBO's 'The Gildred Age'

"The Leftovers" star Carrie Coon has replaced Amanda Peet on HBO's upcoming drama series "The Gildred Age". The show, set in 1880s New York, has been developed by "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes.

The story begins in 1882 and introduces Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Southern general, who moves into the home of her rigidly conventional aunts (Baranski and Nixon) in New York City. "Accompanied by the mysterious Peggy Scott, an African-American woman masquerading as her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her stupendously rich neighbors, led by a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, who are struggling for acceptance in the Astor and Vanderbilt set," the plotline of the project reads.

Coon will essay the role of Bertha Russell, who comes from the ordinary middle class, reported Deadline. The show will also feature Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin. Fellowes will serve as writer, creator, and executive producer, along with his "Downton Abbey" collaborator Gareth Neame.

The nine-episode series is a co-production between HBO and Universal TV..