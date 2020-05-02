‘G.I. Joe’ movie in development

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro are working on an untitled fourth "G.I. Joe" film, which is said to carry forward the story of the as-of-yet unreleased spin-off film "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is in negotiations with the writing team of Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse to pen the script.

"Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins," features "Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding in the lead role as the head of an anti-terrorist group. Robert Schwentke has directed the film, which is scheduled to release on October 23. The film is a reboot of the franchise and comes seven years after "G.I. Joe: Retaliation".

The franchise is based on Hasbro's action figure toy line launched in 2009 with "G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra." Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has backed "G.I. Joe" and "Transformers" films, will produce the upcoming film with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures.