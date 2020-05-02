Issa Rae-starrer 'Insecure' gets season five order from HBO

HBO has announced that popular dramedy series "Insecure", starring Issa Rae in the lead, has been renewed for season five. The announcement was made by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, in a statement posted on HBO's parent company WarnerMedia's website.

"We're thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole 'Insecure' team will be getting back together for the fifth season. As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world," she said. The show, created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, started in 2016. Its fourth season dropped on HBO last month.

In the series, Rae stars as Issa Dee, who together with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji), navigates the single experience in Los Angeles; their peers sometimes feel intimidated by their success. "Insecure" also features Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge in pivotal roles.

Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi, and Jim Kleverweis serve as executive producers.