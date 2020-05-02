Left Menu
End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 13:51 IST
End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt tribute to husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, cherishing their love-filled journey. Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year-long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital here. On Saturday, Neetu shared a throwback photograph of Kapoor enjoying his drink and smiling at the camera. "End of our story", she captioned the picture.

End of our story ❤️❤️

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood, were married for almost four decades. The two first met on the sets of 1974's "Zehreela Insaan", became good friends and soon started dating. The couple went on to star in blockbusters movies like "Rafoo Chakar", "Khel Khel Mein", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Doosra Aadmi" and "Amar Akbar Anthony".

After getting engaged in Delhi, they got married in Mumbai in 1981. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and actor Ranbir Kapoor. In his second innings in the movies, Rishi featured opposite Neetu in films like "Do Dooni Chaar" and "Besharam", which starred Ranbir in the lead.

