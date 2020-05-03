Lea Michele confirms pregnancy rumours: So grateful

"Glee" star Lea Michele has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Zandy Reich

Days after the news of her pregnancy broke, the Broadway star shared the first picture of her baby bump on Twitter on Saturday. "So grateful," Michele, 33, wrote in the caption

The actor, who suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, married Reich, 37, last March. The couple dated for two years before they got engaged in 2018.