‘GOT’ actor Hafthor Bjornsson sets deadlift world record

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, on “Game of Thrones”, has set a world deadlifting record by lifting 501 kg. The previous record was set by Eddie Hall in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, broke the record at his gym in his native Iceland on Saturday and livestreamed the historic occasion. "I have no words, what an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone." He went on to thank his family friends, coaches, fans, sponsors, and even his haters, "all of whom helped this lift be possible." PTI SHD SHD