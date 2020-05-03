'Time to be positive...' Amitabh Bachchan offers words of consolation to grieving fans

"The show must go on"- Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who is grieving the recent deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, took to social media to offer some solace to others coming to grips with the loss of the two celebrated actors. The 77-year-old star tweeted a rather funny clip on from his movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and wrote: "Here is the video ... the time to be positive ... time to bring the Grinning face with smiling eyes back .. time for the adage 'the show must go on' !!!"

[{81d37a56-6760-4f10-8a3e-901f8d568812:intradmin/Amitabh_Bachchan_inline_YtOSwdp.PNG}] In the two-minute and 19-second long video from the movie, the actor is seen delivering the dialogues looking himself at the mirror, in a drunk state.

Not only the funny movie clip, but Big B has also tried to bring a smile on the face of his followers with another post on Instagram. The written statement read: "Yesterday I wore something from five years ago and it actually fit! So proud of myself."

[{55935d66-9ba8-45b6-a65e-70a649f7ad0d:intradmin/Amitabh_insta.PNG}] "It was a scarf. But still, let's be positive here!" the Big B quipped.

The 'Sholay' actor like many other Bollywood stars expressed his grief after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Bachchan had shared screen space with Khan in the critically acclaimed movie 'Piku'.

Rishi Kapoor was, on the other hand, his long time friend and co-star. The duo, who ruled the 80s with unmatched energy on the big screens, giving blockbusters like 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' 'Naseeb' among others. (ANI)