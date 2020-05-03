Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her growing baby bump during stroll in LA

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her growing baby bump while walking her dog Maverick in her Los Angeles neighbourhood on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:12 IST
Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her growing baby bump during stroll in LA
Katherine Schwarzenegger (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her growing baby bump while walking her dog Maverick in her Los Angeles neighbourhood on Saturday (local time). According to People magazine, the pregnant 'The Gift of Forgiveness' author was spotted wearing simple black leggings and a black T-shirt paired with a hat and sunglasses.

Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with husband and American actor Chris Pratt, the outlet confirmed last week. This will be the first child for Schwarzenegger Pratt and the second for Pratt, who shares seven and a half years son Jack with ex Anna Faris. The couple were spotted riding their bikes in Brentwood, California, just after the exciting news came out. Pratt covered his face with an American flag bandana while his pregnant wife hid her bump in a white T-shirt.

The duo began dating in summer 2018, tied the knot about 10 months ago and have been ready to expand their family ever since. Recently, a source to People said: "After they got married, they couldn't wait to grow their family. Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy."

"They can't wait for Jack to have a sibling," a friend added. Pratt, on Thursday, discussed their new addition to the family with his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.

Shriver, and Schwarzenegger Pratt's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, spoke with the 'Jurassic World 'star for a #HomeTogether Instagram Live chat. During the chat, they discussed Pratt's recent 'Parks and Recreation' reunion special that raised funds for Feeding America.

After Pratt raved about his in-laws, Shriver also mentioned her daughter's baby on the way. Pratt said: "I really love what you're doing. This is really fun, and being right here, right now, it's just uncanny, you guys are both just so beautiful. I'm so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family."

Shriver said in return: "You're gonna have another beautiful family member." (ANI)

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 374 to 5428; 28 die in single day

Gujarat on Sunday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths at 28, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 23, taking the overall number of the affected people to 5,428 and fatalities to 290, a Health department official...

Movement of persons not for visiting native places in normal course: MHA to states, UTs

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Sunday issued a clarification on the movement of persons who want to reach their destinations after the government allowed movement of people, labourers, students etc stranded at different places. MHA i...

Lockdown: MCA postpones all matches till May 17

With the nationwide lockdown forthe coronavirus outbreak extended till May 17, the MumbaiCricket Association has further postponed its local matchesMumbai Cricket Association has decided to postponeall its cricket matches which were schedul...

Lockdown: C'garh allows opening of liquor shops from Monday

The Chhattisgarh government has allowed opening of liquor shops in non-restricted areas of the state from Monday, officials said. The excise department has also planned to start home delivery of alcohol at some places to discourage crowding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020