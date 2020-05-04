Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimmy Fallon's daughter epically crashes 'Tonight Show' interview with Jon Hamm

It seems like late-night television hosting runs in American comedian Jimmy Fallon's family.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 09:54 IST
Jimmy Fallon's daughter epically crashes 'Tonight Show' interview with Jon Hamm
A picture from the 'Tonight Show' (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

It seems like late-night television hosting runs in American comedian Jimmy Fallon's family. According to Fox News, during Friday's episode of 'The Tonight Show,' filmed remotely, the 45-year-old comedian spoke with actor Jon Hamm to discuss the upcoming 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' interactive special on Netflix.

While discussing the show, a child's voice can be heard saying "Hi, Daddy." To which the 49-year-old actor said, "Uh-oh, Special guest star!"

"Where's mom?" asks Fallon's 6-year-old daughter Winnie as she enters the frame. Winnie held up the colouring book she was carrying, opened it up to a nearly complete picture of a pig to show off to the camera.

She said pridefully, "I'm working on this one, I just need to do the background." Hamm played along, asking Winnie to find various animals in her book, including a chicken.

After Winnie displayed two chickens to the camera, Fallon ushered her away, saying, "all right, bye, chicken." "I'll see you later, chicken," said Hamm.

Winnie could be heard yelling "I'm not a chicken!" from off-camera. Hamm's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend' features on Netflix on May 12. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up, Asian stocks slip as U.S. pins blame for virus on China

The dollar inched higher, stock markets struggled for traction and oil dropped on Monday as a U.S.-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus put the brakes on optimism about an economic re-start as countries around the world ease restri...

Players fixed before me, even after me, should've got a second chance: Asif

Tainted former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif says he wasnt the first nor would be the last to have indulged in spot-fixing and should have been treated better by his countrys Cricket Board, which gave everyone a second chance except for him....

India lodges protest with Pakistan for its efforts to bring "material change" in Pak-occupied territories and asks it to vacate them: MEA.

India lodges protest with Pakistan for its efforts to bring material change in Pak-occupied territories and asks it to vacate them MEA....

KareXpert Telemedicine Empowered Sancheti Hospital Amid Lock-down

GURUGRAM, India, May 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- KareXpert Technologies, a Reliance Jio funded digital healthcare platform provider enabled Telemedicine services for Sancheti Hospital in just 24hrs. Hospitals can start their free Telemedicine ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020