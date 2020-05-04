Left Menu
SRK croons quarantine theme song 'Sab Thik Ho Jaega' in 'I For India'

Shah Rukh Khan made his singing debut on 'I For India' concert with the lockdown themed song 'Sab Thik Ho Jaega.' The song also featured his son AbRam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 10:48 IST
Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Shah Rukh Khan made his singing debut on 'I For India' concert with the lockdown themed song 'Sab Thik Ho Jaega.' The song also featured his son AbRam. The 54-year-old star shared the video on Instagram.

The song crooned by actor from his studio went, "Shows dekh dekh kar thak chuka hu, Bela ciao Bela ciao ga ke pak chuka hu, Aankhein khuli par dimag so jayeaga, Sun na yaar, sab sahi ho jayega." The two-minute-thirty-three-second song summarised how the star has been coping with lockdown blues.

SRK sang that while people are getting six-pack abs, he isn't even able to do push-ups. But then he said, 'Sab thik ho jayega '(everything will be fine). He said that he has spent time during lockdown watching the fan and contemplating 'What came first the chicken or the egg?" The 'Raees' star then quipped, "Look how bad the current time is, even SRK has become a singer!"

He added, "You will see that the times will change, and the system will re-arrange. The six packs will be back on the market, and we will again watch cricket matches in the stadium." Summarising that the situation will get back to normal, he sang that people will celebrate festivals like they did.

"We will again light lamps on Diwali, and meet our relatives on Eid," but he advised people to wait a bit more, and stay at home. He said if we all are together, we can tackle such problems and, "Sab Sahi Ho Jayega" (everything will be fine). In the end, SRK said tthere was one more song to which his son AbRam responded, 'Papa enough now!'

SRK captioned the post as, "Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega. Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab Bhai, lockdown mein Mujhe gaate hue Bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!' Par sab sahi ho jaayega!" The song received more than 1 lakh views.

Earlier, SRK expressed his happiness to participate in the event - 'I For India'. The event dubbed as 'India's biggest concert' by Karan Johar is an attempt to spice the lockdown with a dose of entertainment while raising funds for COVID-19 relief.

The director and Zoya Akhtar joined hands to organise a virtual concert 'I For India' which featured over 85 celebrities. (ANI)

