Development News Edition

Neetu Kapoor expresses gratitude to medical staff of hospital where Rishi Kapoor passed away

Actor Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a post expressing gratitude to the medical staff for their efforts at the hospital where legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:43 IST
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a post expressing gratitude to the medical staff for their efforts at the hospital where legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared two monochromatic pictures along with the post. The first featured the late star smiling, while the second one is an adorable picture that showed Neetu and Rishi sharing a smile. Along with the post she penned the message thanking the hospital and the staff who treated the late star like their family. She wrote, "As a family, we have a deep sense of loss.."

She added, "...when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.. @rfhospital" The gratitude post received more than 10 k likes within an hour of being posted.

Celebrity followers including Manish Malhotra and Richa Chadha left heart emojis on the post. Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

