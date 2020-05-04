Left Menu
John Lafia, ‘Child’s Play 2’ writer-director, dies at 62

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:12 IST
Writer-director John Lafia, who co-wrote the 1988 horror movie “Child’s Play” and directed its 1990 sequel has died. He was 63. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, Lafia died by suicide on April 29. Lafia’s family confirmed his passing in a statement to Deadline. “It is with great sadness we announce that loving father, film and television writer, director, producer and musician John J. Lafia passed away on Wednesday, April 29,” the statement said.

“Child’s Play” creator and screenwriter Don Mancini remembered Lafia as the one of the most creative persons he has ever worked with. “We’re devastated to hear of the passing of our friend John Lafia. He was a crucial part of the Chucky family from the very beginning. He co-wrote the original ‘Child's Play’ script along with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed ‘Child's Play 2’ -- the consensus favorite film among Chucky fans. “He was one of the most naturally curious and constantly creative people I ever met, someone who was always taking pictures, and jotting down ideas. We’ll miss him terribly. Much love to his wife Beverly and his children Kane and Tess, of whom John was so very proud,” Mancini said in a statement. Lafia was born on April 2, 1957. He received a bachelor of fine arts degree in motion picture and television from UCLA and went on to work in the art department on “Repo Man” and “Space Raiders” before moving to screenwriting.

His first major project as writer-director was 1988’s “The Blue Iguana”. He then score a big hit with 1993’s “Man’s Best Friend”, and followed it up with horror classic “Child’s Play”. Lafia was the one to name the evil doll ‘Chucky’ and contribute the famous line “Hi, I’m Chucky, wanna play?” He went on to write and direct the 1990 sequel to “Child’s Play”, which became a huge hit. Apart from the movie projects, Lafia wrote, directed and produced the NBC miniseries “10.5”, about a massive earthquake on the West Coast of the U.S. and Canada and also created the sequel “10.5: Apocalypse”, which followed in 2006. His other directing credits include the TV films “Monster! and The Rats”, two episodes for the series “Freddy’s Nightmares” and the live-action video game “Corpse Killer”. Lafia's final project was the TV movie "Firestorm: Last Stand at Yellowstone” in 2006. He is survived by his children Tess and Kane and his former wife Beverly.

