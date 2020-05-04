Left Menu
Ralph Fiennes to star in 'Matilda'

04-05-2020
Veteran actor Ralph Fiennes is set to feature in "Matilda" , a film based on the popular musical stage play version of Roald Dahl's classic story. The "Harry Potter" star will play the role of Miss Trunchbull in the Netflix and Working Title's movie, reported Deadline.

"Matilda" follows the title character who is a young bookworm prodigy who battles with her parents and nemesis headmistress Trunchbull. This is not the first time the character of Trunchbull will be played by a man - "Matilda The Musical" has been running in London since 2011 and successfully played on Broadway between 2013-2017. The show's original director Matthew Warchus is attached for the screen adaptation. Dennis Kelly, who won a Tony for adapting the novel, is penning the screenplay. The date of filming is yet to be decided.

Sony will release the film in theatres in the UK..

