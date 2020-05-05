Left Menu
Taika Waititi to direct and co-write new 'Star Wars' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2020 09:36 IST
"Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi will now decode the mysteries of a galaxy far far away by helming and co-writing the new "Star Wars" movie. The director, who won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for "Jojo Rabbit" , will co-write the film with the "1917" scriptwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Waititi directed the acclaimed season finale episode of "The Mandalorian" for Disney+. In addition to Waititi, Leslye Headland of "Russian Doll" fame has been roped to develop a new untitled "Star Wars" Series for Disney+.

Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the in-development series, which adds to a growing list of "Star Wars" stories for Disney's streaming platform. The service already has "The Mandalorian" , now in post-production on second season, and two other previously-ordered series: one based on Cassian Andor prior to the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope" .

The release date for Waititi’s project has not yet been announced, while Headland's project is in development. PTI BK SHD SHD.

