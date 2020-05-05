Left Menu
John Legend promises new album soon

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 09:41 IST
John Legend promises new album soon

Musician John Legend says he is planning to come up with new music soon but the coronavirus pandemic has impacted everything. The singer said he is unsure how people are going to receive his music during the health crisis.

In an interview with GQ Hype, the "Ordinary People" singer opened up about the impact of the virus on the music industry. "On the career side, it's been crazy, because we have all this new music that we were preparing to put out and you just never know how all of it affects how people are going to receive it.

''Will they receive it differently? And then, of course, we've had to cancel all kinds of performances.We just don't know what's going to happen," he said. Legend, 41, said tours and promotions would take a while to return.

"I do know that I have a lot of music that I want people to hear and we're finishing the album up and we still want to put it out reasonably soon. ''But when it comes to doing all of the things you would do to support an album in the presence of other people, that might not happen for a while." He has, meanwhile, released a single "Bigger Love", which he hopes provides fans with a "musical hug" during the lockdown.

''Of course, we wrote it and recorded it prior to all of this happening, so we didn't even know that this was the time we would be releasing something like it. ''People always need kind of a musical hug anyway, but I feel like they need it even more now. And so it will hopefully help some people, just give them a little lift in their day, maybe a little dance break," Legend said.

