Cobie Smulders defends controversial 'How I Met Your Mother' ending

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 09:49 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / cobiesmulders

Actor Cobie Smulders has weighed in on the controversial climax of the popular sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" , saying Ted and Robin were always going to be together. Cobie played Robin Scherbatsky to Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby in the CBS show, which ended in 2014 after a nine-season run. The series ended with Ted finally meeting the titular Mother - Tracy McConnell (played by Cristin Milioti).

Many fans were disappointed by the finale which revealed that Tracey had died six years ago and Ted and Robin went back to their on-again-off-again relationship, despite her having married and divorced one of his best friends Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris). Talking about end, Smulders said that fans binge-watching the show on Netflix were more likely to find it frustrating than those who had seen when the show aired.

"People are going to feel how they're going to feel about that. But I think that there's been enough time. Watching it as a streaming show now, you get a little bit more of a connection for other relationships," the "Avengers" star told Metro. "I think at the end of the series between Robin and Barney, that was sort of the relationship everyone was rooting for. But when you go back to the very beginning of the show, it was Robin and Ted. So, I think that it's a different way to watch the show now when you see it in its entirety," she added.

The Emmy winning show also starred Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel as the couple Lily Aldrin and Marshall Eriksen.

