Robert Rodriguez confirms directing 'The Mandalorian'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 11:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has come aboard the season two of hit Disney Plus series, "The Mandalorian" , as one of the directors. The 51-year-old director made the announcement on Twitter where he shared a photo of himself with Baby Yoda.

"I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay" Rodriguez tweeted. Peyton Reed, best known for directing Marvel hit "Ant-Man" and its sequel, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", also announced that he has helped at least one episode of the new season.

Reed took to Twitter and shared a photograph of a director's chair with his name on it and a Mandalorian helmet sitting on top of it. "#MayThe4thBeWithYou" he captioned the photo.

Created by Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character in the series, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Nick Nolte.

The first season was jointly directed by Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Waititi.

