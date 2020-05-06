Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:14 IST
Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell
Fans are wondering if Sarah Wayne Callies will be present in Prison Break Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

Fans expected Prison Break Season 6 to premiere in 2020 but the outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry with a loss of billions of dollars. However, the actors of Prison Break continue to encourage fans and assure that the sixth season will hit the small screens in future.

Recently, Dominic Purcell posted a small clip over Instagram with #prisonbreak6. He has also used the word 'patience', which means he suggested the series lovers hold patience and (patiently) wait for Prison Break Season 6.

On April 23, the 50-year-old actor, Dominic Purcell again took to Instagram for conveying his apology to his fans. His apology was intended as he has grown old. He posted a text-bound image file in which he wrote, "Even though your old I still love you and think you're a mad guy on prison break, much respect goes to you for playing Lincoln so amazingly and really making me fancy his character." He titled his image, "I do sincerely apologize for getting old. Not sure how to stop it. 🤔"

Now it's a turn for Sarah Wayne Callies. Fans are wondering if she will be present in Prison Break Season 6. Her recent post on Instagram has sent her and series lovers into a frenzy.

On last Sunday, May 3, Sarah Wayne Callies (who played the role of Sara Tancredi in Prison Break) wished her fans 'Happy Sunday' by uploading a beautiful photograph of her character Sara, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) and their newborn. The snap shows the couple holding their baby.

The series lovers and her fans instantly started inundating her account with comments. Many started wondering if the beautiful 42-year-old actress is having information related to Prison Break Season 6.

The imminent Prison Break Season 6 is said to take the viewers to the beginning. The plot is expected to have many alterations and Michael Scofield is likely to start a new life with his wife and child. However, the plot is yet to be teased.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

View this post on Instagram

happy sunday ☀️

A post shared by Sarah Wayne Callies (@sarahwaynecallies) on

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job, Tr...

Buccaneers re-sign OT Wells

Offensive tackle Josh Wells signed a contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Buccaneers for Wells, though The Athletic reported Sunday it would be a one-year,...

Yemen's Houthis report first coronavirus case with death in Sanaa hotel

Authorities in Houthi-held north Yemen confirmed their first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, a Somali national found dead in a Sanaa hotel, while the government in the south of the war-torn nation reported nine new infections.One of...

Athletics-Canada confirms race walk and marathon nominees for Tokyo

Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee, the world championship 50km bronze medallist, and marathoners Trevor Hofbauer and Dayna Pidhoresky have been nominated for their events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Athletics Canada said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020