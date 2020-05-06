Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Fans expected Prison Break Season 6 to premiere in 2020 but the outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry with a loss of billions of dollars. However, the actors of Prison Break continue to encourage fans and assure that the sixth season will hit the small screens in future.

Recently, Dominic Purcell posted a small clip over Instagram with #prisonbreak6. He has also used the word 'patience', which means he suggested the series lovers hold patience and (patiently) wait for Prison Break Season 6.

On April 23, the 50-year-old actor, Dominic Purcell again took to Instagram for conveying his apology to his fans. His apology was intended as he has grown old. He posted a text-bound image file in which he wrote, "Even though your old I still love you and think you're a mad guy on prison break, much respect goes to you for playing Lincoln so amazingly and really making me fancy his character." He titled his image, "I do sincerely apologize for getting old. Not sure how to stop it. 🤔"

Now it's a turn for Sarah Wayne Callies. Fans are wondering if she will be present in Prison Break Season 6. Her recent post on Instagram has sent her and series lovers into a frenzy.

On last Sunday, May 3, Sarah Wayne Callies (who played the role of Sara Tancredi in Prison Break) wished her fans 'Happy Sunday' by uploading a beautiful photograph of her character Sara, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) and their newborn. The snap shows the couple holding their baby.

The series lovers and her fans instantly started inundating her account with comments. Many started wondering if the beautiful 42-year-old actress is having information related to Prison Break Season 6.

The imminent Prison Break Season 6 is said to take the viewers to the beginning. The plot is expected to have many alterations and Michael Scofield is likely to start a new life with his wife and child. However, the plot is yet to be teased.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.