Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson-starrer 'The High Note' going straight to video on-demand

"The High Note", featuring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, is the latest film to head straight to video on-demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Working Title picture, which was scheduled for a May 8 theatrical release, will now be available on digital platforms May 29, reported Deadline.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Flora Greeson, the film is set in the world of the Los Angeles music scene. The plot revolves around Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Johnson), her overworked personal assistant.

Maggie, though stuck running errands, wants to realise her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever. Kelvin Harrison Jr, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman, and Diplo also round the cast.

Other films who decided to skip theatres include animated comedy "Scoob!" , "An American Pickle", "King of Staten Island" , among others..