Zoe Kravitz tried ditching her surname

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 09:45 IST
"Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz says she once thought about not using her father Lenny Kravitz's surname. The actor is the daughter of the singer-songwriter and actor Lisa Bonet.

"I thought about not using it. I kind of tried to do it, but it just like didn't stick. People kept on forgetting. No one was responding to this idea I had. I would tell my agent and it just wasn't happening," Zoe told Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast. The 31-year-old actor said she soon changed her mind as she felt her father was "a little sad" about her trying to disassociate from him. Lenny and Lisa divorced after six years in 1993.

"I also think I mentioned it to my dad at one point and I think I could feel that it made him a little sad. "So, I just kind of stuck with it. I used to be really insecure about people just associating me with my family and now I love it - I'm so proud of them and it's cool," she said..

