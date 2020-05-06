Left Menu
Louis Leterrier in negotiations with Netflix for 'Bright' sequel

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Netflix might be close to having a director for the sequel to its 2017 movie, Will Smith-starrer "Bright" , as the streamer is in discussions with Louis Leterrier to helm the project. The David Ayer-directed first film, also featuring Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace, premiered on Netflix in December 2017 but was panned by the critics.

However, it became the highest viewed film ever on the service in its first week of release and one of the biggest originals the streamer had launched at the time. Ayer, who was expected to return for the sequel, is currently working on Warner Bros' "Dirty Dozen", reported Deadline. "Bright" revolves around a human LAPD officer and his Orc companion as they patrol the streets. They battle their prejudice and mistrust to protect a relic, which in the wrong hands, could destroy the world.

Both Smith and Edgerton are expected to be back for the sequel which has a script from Ayer, Evan Spiliotopoulos and TS Nowlin. The project will be produced by Ayer, Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.

Leterrier is best known for directing films such as "Now You See Me" (2013), "Clash of the Titans" (2010), "The Incredible Hulk" (2008) and "Transporter 2" (2005)..

