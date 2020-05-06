Jean Smart to headline HBO Max dark comedy series

Veteran actor Jean Smart will play the lead role in HBO Max dark comedy series, to be executive produced by "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Michael Schur. The yet-to-be-titled project, which hails from Universal Television, has been created and written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky of "Broad City" fame. Smart is best known for starring in shows such as "Fargo", "Legion" and "Watchmen".

The ten episode series, which will be directed by Aniello, details a dark mentorship that forms between two women from different generations -- a Las Vegas diva and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. "When this dream team came to us, we jumped at the chance to develop this project, which features two complex female characters working in comedy and facing the professional and personal challenges that come along with it. When Jean Smart came aboard, we were even more delighted to move forward,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max in a statement posted on the company's website. "We’re excited to be working with this winning combination of talent and confident the show will fit perfectly into our robust slate of HBO Max Originals," she added.

Schur will serve as executive producer alongside Aniello, Downs, Statsky, David Miner and Morgan Sackett. His banner Fremulon will produce the show in association with 3 Arts Entertainment and Paulilu Productions.