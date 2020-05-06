House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

When is House of the Dragon Season 1 going to be released? The answer is not known to anyone except George RR Martin. Fans are expecting House of the Dragon to achieve massive success like Game of Thrones accumulated in the last couple of years.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is likely to be released in 2022. According to a conversation between Casey Bloys with Deadline, as Games of Thrones releases each season in April, the Season 1 of House of the Dragon will be released in April 2022.

Casey Bloys didn't give more information saying that writing on House of the Dragon Season 1 is underway and there were no casting details to announce it. According to him, despite the fact that HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," he told Deadline.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's 2019 book Fire and Blood. Now we can't say how far the production of House of the Dragon Season 1 developed. And the outbreak of coronavirus is another reason for its delay. Once the world recovers from the critical pandemic situation, we expect a quick update from the series makers.

The story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's series of suspense fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The story will cover the Doom of Valyria and the fabled Dance of Dragons. It will predominantly focus on the Targaryen dynasty when they arrived in Westeros.

House of the Dragon Season 1 doesn't have an official release date. Still, it is expected to be released in April 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

