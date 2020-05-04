Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:06 IST
Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger
Many fans are wondering that Professor’s life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to be confirmed. But the Spanish and other viewers are passionately waiting for the latest updates related to it.

Money Heist has always been considered as one of the top hit series on Netflix due to its high viewership ratings. According to some sources, Money Heist Season 5 will be released in April 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) will see Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Herrán as Rio, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, and Darko Peric as Helsinki. Despite the demise of Berlin and Nairobi, fans may see them in several flashbacks. The addition of new cast for the fifth season is yet to be announced but fans expect to see some new faces.

Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. User grenadinsuit took to Reddit in order to point out how the characters can be sorted into certain categories.

"So, I've found a consistent pattern in characters' deaths and suppose it may work that way. Here're connections between characters: Oslo - Helsinki (Darko Peric) - Nairobi / Moscow - Denver (Jaime Lorente) - Stockholm (Esther Acebo) / Professor - Berlin - Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) - Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) / Rio (Miguel Herrán) - Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). The idea is... I believe there'll be only one alive character in each 'connection' by the end of the series," they wrote.

Money Heist season 4 is available to stream on Netflix now. There is no official trailer for Money Heist Season 5. It is likely to be on Netflix in April 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

Also Read: Madam Secretary Season 6 coming to Netflix US in May 2020

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi government imposes 70 per cent "special corona fee" on sale of liquor: Sources.

Delhi government imposes 70 per cent special corona fee on sale of liquor Sources....

Need to have Aarogya Setu like app for all products, services to build trust: IAMAI

Mobile and internet firms body IAMAI has suggested launching an Aarogya Setu like app for restoring customer confidence in terms of authenticity of products and services in view of apprehensions among people due to coronavirus. According to...

'Shocked' US women stars to appeal equal pay defeat

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said the US womens national team will appeal against defeat in their equal pay lawsuit on Monday, describing the judges ruling in the case as shocking. In a widely unexpected decision on Friday, Judge Gary Klau...

Singapore reports 573 new coronavirus cases, total infections reaches 18,778: Health Ministry

Singapore on Monday reported 573 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 18,778 with 18 deaths in the country, the health ministry said. Of the total cases, 560 are foreign workers, including Indians, living ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020