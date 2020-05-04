Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to be confirmed. But the Spanish and other viewers are passionately waiting for the latest updates related to it.

Money Heist has always been considered as one of the top hit series on Netflix due to its high viewership ratings. According to some sources, Money Heist Season 5 will be released in April 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) will see Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Herrán as Rio, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, and Darko Peric as Helsinki. Despite the demise of Berlin and Nairobi, fans may see them in several flashbacks. The addition of new cast for the fifth season is yet to be announced but fans expect to see some new faces.

Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. User grenadinsuit took to Reddit in order to point out how the characters can be sorted into certain categories.

"So, I've found a consistent pattern in characters' deaths and suppose it may work that way. Here're connections between characters: Oslo - Helsinki (Darko Peric) - Nairobi / Moscow - Denver (Jaime Lorente) - Stockholm (Esther Acebo) / Professor - Berlin - Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) - Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) / Rio (Miguel Herrán) - Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). The idea is... I believe there'll be only one alive character in each 'connection' by the end of the series," they wrote.

Money Heist season 4 is available to stream on Netflix now. There is no official trailer for Money Heist Season 5. It is likely to be on Netflix in April 2021.

