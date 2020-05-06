Kenya: Fionah James confirms her breakup with DNG over Q&A session on Instagram

Switch TV presenter and hypeman Davidson Ngibuini aka DNG and his girlfriend Fionah James have allegedly broken up, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

Fionah held a Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram page and asked them to ask her any questions as she was ready to answer them.

"It's been a while so let's do this .... questions/ assumptions... anything," she posted.

Taking the opportunity her fans asked her about her relationship with the rapper.

One fan asked her is she is dating to which she responded, "No am very single."

Then another fan asked, "Your boyfriend DNG, What happened? You even deleted your 'sir name' Ngibuini?"

To this Fionah responded, "Weee I don't deal na simu za jamii."

Davidson Ngibuini and Fionah James made their relationship public in 2018 and since then he has been sharing their pictures together on vacation.

These two lovebirds also used to send each other some cute, loving messages via social media and keep on going on vacation and trips together and sharing the lovely moments online via their social media pages.

"My happiness ❤️😍😘 Btw @dngkenya babe tumeanza kufanana sana😂" Fionah James' posted it a few days back as she shared a photo of herself and DNG on Instagram.

Davidson Ngibuini and his ex-wife Yvette, who was a flight attendant, separated after just 11 months into their marriage. Their wedding was was one of the most glamorous and memorable events of 2015.