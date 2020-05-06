Left Menu
KJO's munchkins Yash, Roohi move from closet to bathroom during 'lockdown with Johars'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared another adorable glimpse from 'Lockdown with the Johars' in which the family explored the bathroom and showcase the bathtub of their house.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:05 IST
KJO's munchkins Yash, Roohi move from closet to bathroom during 'lockdown with Johars'
Roohi ,Yash Johar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared another adorable glimpse from 'Lockdown with the Johars' in which the family explored the bathroom and showcase the bathtub of their house. Apparently, Karan's little munchkin Roohi finds the bathtub 'useless.'

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared the video featuring his twins Roohi and Yash. In the video, Karan shows his toddlers in the bathroom, asking, "Yes, what are we doing? And then pans the camera to a bathtub, "Wow, this is a tub." After which Roohi who has got a towel in her hand, adorably points at the bathtub, and calls it "Useless."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director then starts laughing and says, "This is rather useless, I have to say because haven't used it ever." Karan then shows Yash, who is seen turning the tap on. "Yash, what are you doing?"

To which Yash replies innocently, "I am washing dadda." On hearing this, Karan starts laughing and says bye. Taking to the captions, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director said, "Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet, lockdownwiththejohars"

The adorably sweet video garnered more than 2k views within an hour of being posted. Celebrity followers were quick to comment over the post as Ekta Kapoor wrote, "They r awesomeness."

Tahira Kashyap couldn't stop gushing over the sweet video, and wrote, "So adorable! The tub is useless" with laughing with teary eyes and heart emojis. The 'My Name Is Khan' director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities. On Tuesday, Karan shared his picture with grey hair and said that he is available to play "father roles." He wrote on Instagram, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance!" (ANI)

