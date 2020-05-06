Left Menu
'Dil Chahta Hai' title track recreated to raise funds for artistes affected by COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:18 IST
Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, T-Series and Berklee Indian Ensemble have recreated the title track of "Dil Chahta Hai" to raise funds for Indian artistes hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The new version features 112 artistes from 21 countries and is in support of the BIX COVID Fund. T-Series will be donating all the proceeds from the song to the cause.

"In a challenging time like this, it is our responsibility to overcome the obstacles and provide help to the needy. This initiative by Shankar Mahadevan, Berklee Indian Ensemble and us is a step to help the artistes whose livelihood has been affected," Bhushan Kumar, T-Series honcho, said in a statement on Wednesday. Mahadevan scored the music of the 2001 hit with his musical partners Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa and the songs were written by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The video also features "Dil Chahta Hai" director Farhan Akhtar, who made his debut with the film, star Aamir Khan, Salim Merchant, Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan and Shalmali Kholgade..

