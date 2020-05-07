Woody Harrelson, John Goodman and others join animated series 'The Freak Brothers'

Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Davidson are set to voice star in adult animated series "The Freak Brothers" . The show is based on Gilbert Shelton‘s underground comic "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers", which was first published in May 1968 in an underground newspaper called The Rag that operated out of Austin, Texas.

Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon will serve as executive producers on the animated series, according to Deadline. As per the official plotline, the show opens in 1969 San Francisco where freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their mischievous, foul-mouthed cat, Kitty (Haddish) spend their days dodging many things — the draft, the narcs and steady employment – all while searching for an altered state of bliss.

After smoking a genetically-mutated strain of weed, the group wakes up 50 years later to a much different society, and the series follows them as they learn how to navigate life in 2020, where weed is legal and political correctness has run amok. Adam Devine and Blake Anderson are expected to voice supporting characters on the show.

John Di Domenico will voice the cartoon version of US President Donald Trump. "The Freak Brothers" will be written and produced by "Silicon Valley" alums Dave Krinsky and John Althschuler and "Highly Gifted‘s" Daniel Lehrer and Jeremy Lehrer.