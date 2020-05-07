Left Menu
Zoe Kravitz says she gets offended when people ask about her baby plans

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:14 IST
Zoe Kravitz says she gets offended when people ask about her baby plans

Actor Zoe Kravitz says she gets really offended by people's constant queries about when she will have a baby with husband Karl Glusman. Talking to Dax Shepard for his podcast, Armchair Expert, Kravitz said it is "annoying" that women are posed with such question more often than men.

"A lot of people ask the question, 'When are you gonna have a baby?' or say things like, 'When's the baby?' and I really get offended by people assuming that's something that I have to do because society says so," the 31-year-old actor said. "So, I don't know. Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just 'cause of work, and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time," she added.

Kravitz said she is uncertain about having kids at the moment. "I have a lot of female friends who have always known they've wanted kids, and part of me is jealous of women who just know.

"It's kind of like people who know what they want to do for a living and people who don't. It's a luxury to know what you want to do and to know where you're heading," the actor added. The "High Fidelity" star tied the knot with Glusman, who most recently featured in FX series "Devs", in June 2019. "I feel I’ve known him my entire life. He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t," Kravitz said about her husband. "There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing," she added.

